Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Tending twine on road

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Ersson will defend the road crease against the Rangers on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson has picked up wins in each of his last five starts, posting a 1.58 GAA and .930 save percentage during that time. He'll start in a fourth consecutive game Thursday. On the season, Ersson has gone 14-7-2 with a 2.70 GAA and .892 save percentage over 25 appearances.

