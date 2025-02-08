Samuel Ersson News: Tending twine Saturday
Ersson will patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Ersson has looked good in his last two games despite going 0-1-1. He has allowed five goals on 74 shots (.932 save percentage) in the pair of games, giving him a 15-10-3 mark with a 2.84 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Ersson will face the Penguins, who are coming off a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Friday and have generated 2.88 goals per game, 17th in the NHL this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now