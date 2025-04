Ersson will guard the home cage versus the Islanders on Saturday, per Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.

Ersson is 2-2-0 in his last four games, allowing 18 goals on 107 shots (.832 save percentage). He is 21-16-5 with a pair of shutouts, a 3.15 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 45 outings. The Islanders are generating 2.77 goals per game this season, 25th in the NHL.