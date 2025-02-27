Samuel Ersson News: Tending twine Thursday

Ersson will defend the road cage against the Penguins on Thursday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ersson is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a .920 save percentage and 2.00 GAA. With no back-to-backs on the short-term schedule, the 25-year-old Swede could see plenty of work heading into the final weeks of the NHL campaign -- though the Flyers won't want Ivan Fedotov or Aleksei Kolosov sitting around too long.