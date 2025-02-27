Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Ersson will defend the road cage against the Penguins on Thursday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ersson is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a .920 save percentage and 2.00 GAA. With no back-to-backs on the short-term schedule, the 25-year-old Swede could see plenty of work heading into the final weeks of the NHL campaign -- though the Flyers won't want Ivan Fedotov or Aleksei Kolosov sitting around too long.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now