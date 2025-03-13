Samuel Ersson News: Tending twine Thursday

Ersson will patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson has really struggled over his last four starts, allowing 16 goals on 89 shots (.820 save percentage). Ersson is 18-12-4 with a 2.97 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 37 appearances this season. The Lightning are second in NHL scoring, generating 3.50 goals per game in 2024-25.