Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Ersson will patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson has really struggled over his last four starts, allowing 16 goals on 89 shots (.820 save percentage). Ersson is 18-12-4 with a 2.97 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 37 appearances this season. The Lightning are second in NHL scoring, generating 3.50 goals per game in 2024-25.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now