Samuel Ersson News: Tending twine versus Devils
Ersson will guard the cage on the road against New Jersey on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Ersson has been rolling of late, posting a 6-1-0 record in his last seven outings to go with a 2.13 GAA and .918 save percentage. In his previous matchup with the Devils, the 25-year-old backstop stopped 12 of 13 shots (.923 save percentage) to secure the victory. With a back-to-back on the schedule, look for Ivan Fedotov to get the nod for Thursday's home clash with the Isles.
