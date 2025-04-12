Samuel Ersson News: Third win in last four starts
Ersson made 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Saturday.
He was also perfect through five rounds of the shootout. Ersson has impressed in stretches this season, which hit a high point in late January when he was selected to represent Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off and in February when he beat the United States. Ersson has won three of his last four starts with the Flyers (3-1-0), but playing behind a porous team makes him a risk every time he hits the ice. Still, he could be an interesting option after Philadelphia rounds the corner.
