Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Wins streak at four

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Ersson turned aside 25 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

Connor Bedard spoiled his shutout bid in the second period, but otherwise Ersson was sharp as he won his fourth straight decision since the Olympic break. He remains behind Dan Vladar on the depth chart, but Ersson is doing his best to keep the Flyers in the playoff picture when called upon, posting a dazzling 1.58 GAA and .931 save percentage in five outings during that stretch.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
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