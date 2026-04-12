Samuel Fagemo headshot

Samuel Fagemo News: Two goals for Manitoba on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Fagemo scored twice in AHL Manitoba's 4-3 overtime win over Texas on Sunday.

His second goal was the game-winner. Fagemo had been limited to two assists over his previous six outings. His offense has taken a downward turn this year with just 35 points over 69 appearances -- he had previous topped the 40-point mark in three of the last four regular seasons while in the Kings' organization with AHL Ontario.

Samuel Fagemo
Winnipeg Jets
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