Samuel Fagemo News: Two goals in Moose win
Fagemo scored twice on seven shots in AHL Manitoba's 5-1 win over Calgary on Saturday.
Fagemo had been limited to two assists over his previous eight games. The 25-year-old forward has put together a relatively unremarkable 2025-26 with 13 goals, nine assists, 99 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 43 appearances. The Jets haven't called him up this season despite struggling for bottom-six offense.
