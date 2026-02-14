Samuel Fagemo headshot

Samuel Fagemo News: Two goals in Moose win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Fagemo scored twice on seven shots in AHL Manitoba's 5-1 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Fagemo had been limited to two assists over his previous eight games. The 25-year-old forward has put together a relatively unremarkable 2025-26 with 13 goals, nine assists, 99 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 43 appearances. The Jets haven't called him up this season despite struggling for bottom-six offense.

Samuel Fagemo
Winnipeg Jets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Fagemo
