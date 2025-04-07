Samuel Girard Injury: Considered day-to-day
Girard was labeled day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Vegas, Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports reports.
Girard is currently mired in a 19-game goal drought during which he managed just three assists and 20 shots. Between his injury absence and the offensive slump, the 26-year-old blueliner looks poised to miss the 30-point mark for the second straight year. If Girard remains out Tuesday, Keaton Middleton should continue to feature in the third pairing.
