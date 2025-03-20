Samuel Girard Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Girard isn't in the lineup Thursday versus Ottawa because of a lower-body injury, per Brennan Vogt of Mile High Hockey.

Girard is considered day-to-day, so perhaps he'll still be an option Saturday against Montreal. The 26-year-old has three goals, 22 points, 53 hits and 94 blocks in 66 outings in 2024-25. Keaton Middleton is set to face the Senators because of Girard's absence.