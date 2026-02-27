Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard Injury: Dealing with lower-body issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Girard missed practice Friday while being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

Girard appears to have been injured in his Penguins' debut against the Devils on Thursday. In that outing, the 27-year-old defenseman made four blocks, which may have resulted in his injury. If Girard does miss any time, it will open up a spot in the lineup for Ryan Graves or Ilya Solovyov.

Samuel Girard
Pittsburgh Penguins
