Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard Injury: Not available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Girard (upper body) has been ruled out of Thursday's clash in Vegas.

Girard missed Tuesday's tilt against Carolina. The defenseman has yet to pick up a point in seven games with the Penguins after accumulating three goals and nine assists in 40 games with Colorado before his trade Feb. 24. Look for Ilya Solovyov to remain in the lineup in Girard's absence.

Samuel Girard
Pittsburgh Penguins
