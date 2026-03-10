Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard Injury: Out with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Girard will not be in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury.

Girard is considered day-to-day due to his injury, so it may not be a long-term absence. In seven appearances for the Penguins since being acquired at the trade deadline, the 27-year-old blueliner has yet to register a point. Without Girard in the lineup, Ilya Solovyov and Ryan Graves could make up the bottom pairing.

Samuel Girard
Pittsburgh Penguins
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Girard See More
