Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard Injury: Remains shelved Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 5:02pm

Girard (upper body) will miss Monday's road game against the Avalanche, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Girard is set to be absent for his fourth consecutive contest Monday and will miss out on the opportunity to face off against his former Colorado teammates. Since the Penguins acquired the 27-year-old blueliner via trade from Colorado on Feb. 24, he's struggled to find his footing offensively, as he's failed to record a point in seven games with his new team. Despite not suiting up Monday, he was spotted getting extra work in with Pittsburgh's other injured players, which shows he might be close to returning. His next opportunity to take the ice is Wednesday's road matchup against Carolina.

Samuel Girard
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Girard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Girard See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
14 days ago
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
NHL
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
Author Image
Jan Levine
76 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
77 days ago
Category Targets: Riding Hot Streaks Into New Year
NHL
Category Targets: Riding Hot Streaks Into New Year
Author Image
Corey Abbott
77 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
77 days ago