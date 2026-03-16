Samuel Girard Injury: Remains shelved Monday

Girard (upper body) will miss Monday's road game against the Avalanche, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Girard is set to be absent for his fourth consecutive contest Monday and will miss out on the opportunity to face off against his former Colorado teammates. Since the Penguins acquired the 27-year-old blueliner via trade from Colorado on Feb. 24, he's struggled to find his footing offensively, as he's failed to record a point in seven games with his new team. Despite not suiting up Monday, he was spotted getting extra work in with Pittsburgh's other injured players, which shows he might be close to returning. His next opportunity to take the ice is Wednesday's road matchup against Carolina.