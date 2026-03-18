Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard Injury: Still out of action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Girard (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Hurricanes.

Girard is set to miss his fifth straight contest due to the injury. That allows Connor Clifton the opportunity to stay in the lineup. Girard's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Jets, though that is the first half of a back-to-back set.

Samuel Girard
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Girard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Girard See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
16 days ago
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
NHL
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
Author Image
Jan Levine
78 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
79 days ago
Category Targets: Riding Hot Streaks Into New Year
NHL
Category Targets: Riding Hot Streaks Into New Year
Author Image
Corey Abbott
79 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
79 days ago