Samuel Girard Injury: Still out of action
Girard (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Hurricanes.
Girard is set to miss his fifth straight contest due to the injury. That allows Connor Clifton the opportunity to stay in the lineup. Girard's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Jets, though that is the first half of a back-to-back set.
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