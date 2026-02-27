Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard Injury: Traveling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Girard (lower body) will join the team for its trip to New York on Saturday, Dan Potash of Sportsnet Pittsburgh reports.

Girard is still being evaluated for his lower-body injury, but the fact that he is traveling with the team should bode well for his availability. In his first game with the Pens, the 27-year-old blueliner registered four blocks and one shot while logging 17:53 of ice time. If Girard does miss any time, it will likely open up a spot in the lineup for Ryan Graves or Ilya Solovyov.

Samuel Girard
Pittsburgh Penguins
