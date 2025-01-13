Samuel Girard Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Girard (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Rangers and remains day-to-day, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Girard was a late scratch for Thursday's game against Minnesota due to an upper-body injury, and he'll be forced to miss a third consecutive matchup Tuesday. It's not yet clear when he'll be ready to return, but his next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Oilers. Calvin de Haan should remain in the lineup Tuesday.