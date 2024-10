Girard notched two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Girard has three helpers over his last four contests. The 26-year-old defenseman is as steady as ever in a second-pairing role with a little power-play time, but he's not finding much consistency. He has five assists, three shots on goal, seven hits, 15 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over nine games this season.