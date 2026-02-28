Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Girard (lower body) will be good to go for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Girard sat out Friday's practice, but he will be available for Saturday's matinee matchup against the Rangers. After being acquired in a trade with Colorado on Tuesday, he had one shot on goal and four blocked shots in 17:53 of ice time against New Jersey on Thursday.

Samuel Girard
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Girard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Girard See More
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
NHL
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
Author Image
Jan Levine
60 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
61 days ago
Category Targets: Riding Hot Streaks Into New Year
NHL
Category Targets: Riding Hot Streaks Into New Year
Author Image
Corey Abbott
61 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
61 days ago
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
NHL
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
Author Image
Michael Finewax
104 days ago