Samuel Girard News: Available to play
Girard (lower body) will be good to go for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
Girard sat out Friday's practice, but he will be available for Saturday's matinee matchup against the Rangers. After being acquired in a trade with Colorado on Tuesday, he had one shot on goal and four blocked shots in 17:53 of ice time against New Jersey on Thursday.
