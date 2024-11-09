Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard News: Bags apple in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Girard notched an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Girard was credited with the secondary helper on Sam Malinski's tally in the second period. The helper was Girard's second in the last three games, a span in which he's added six shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The 26-year-old is up to seven assists, 13 shots, 26 blocks, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 15 contests overall.

Samuel Girard
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
