Girard has found his groove with three goals and five assists over his last seven games. The defenseman got the Avalanche on the board at 5:19 of the second period and also helped out on Martin Necas' tying tally a few minutes later. Girard is up to 10 points, 20 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 22 appearances. While he's on the third pairing and doesn't get much power-play time, Girard's recent play and his presence on a high-scoring team could still earn him some interest in deeper fantasy formats.