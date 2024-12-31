Samuel Girard News: Generates helper Tuesday

Girard notched an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Girard snapped a nine-game point drought when he helped out on Artturi Lehkonen's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Girard may get a bit more freedom to roam now that Josh Manson has been back for a couple of games since he missed 12 contests due to an upper-body injury. Girard has contributed 17 points, 51 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-6 rating over 38 outings this season, serving as a regular in the Avalanche's top four.