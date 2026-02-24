Samuel Girard News: Headed for Steel City
Girard was traded to the Penguins from the Avalanche, along with a 2028 second-round pick, in exchange for Brett Kulak on Tuesday.
Girard's move could see him get power-play minutes on the Penguins' No. 2 unit, a role that has been missing this season with Colorado. Through 40 games with the Avs this season, the 27-year-old blueliner has notched just 12 points, but he could return to being a 30-plus point producer with an expanded role. He'll cost Pittsburgh more against the cap, $5 million AAV, but is under contract through next season and comes with the valuable second-round pick.
