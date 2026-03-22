Samuel Girard News: Nabs assist in return
Girard logged an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Jets.
Girard missed the previous five games due to an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old blueliner helped out on a Rickard Rakell tally in the first period. This was Girard's first assist in eight games with the Penguins, and he's up to 13 points, 36 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 48 appearances between Pittsburgh and Colorado. Girard hasn't looked great with his new team, but he could get a larger role if Ryan Shea (upper body) misses time.
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