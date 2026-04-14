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Samuel Girard News: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Girard (rest) isn't expected to play against St. Louis on Tuesday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Girard will skip Pittsburgh's regular-season finale to get ready for the playoffs. He has accounted for three goals, 19 points, 41 shots on net and 58 blocked shots in 60 games between the Penguins and Avalanche during the 2025-26 campaign.

Samuel Girard
Pittsburgh Penguins
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