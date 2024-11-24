Samuel Girard News: One of each Saturday

Girard scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Panthers.

Girard put the Avalanche ahead 4-2 with a second-period tally and set up Mikko Rantanen's game-winner later in the frame. With six points over his last seven contests, Girard's offense has sparked to life. The blueliner is up to two goals, 10 assists, 21 shots on net, 21 hits, 41 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 21 appearances this season.