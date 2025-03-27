Samuel Girard News: Plucks apple in win

Girard notched an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Girard snapped a three-game dry spell on offense, though he also missed two games in that span due to a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old defenseman is playing in a third-pairing role for now, but he often sees top-four minutes as a more established option than Sam Malinski or Keaton Middleton. Girard is up to 23 points, 86 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-7 rating through 68 outings.