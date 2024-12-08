Samuel Girard News: Pockets assist in Saturday's win

Girard notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Girard has contributed four helpers over the last five games to provide steady offense in a second-pairing role. The defenseman is up to 16 points, 31 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-2 rating over 28 contests. Girard's usage is steady, including a little power-play time, and he's well on his way to doing better than he did in an 18-point regular season in 2023-24.