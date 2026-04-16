Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard News: Ready for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Girard (rest) was on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Girard has yet to find the back of the net since joining the Penguins at the deadline, producing seven helpers, 10 shots and 21 blocks while paired up with Kris Letang. While the 27-year-old Girard has yet to see much in the way of power-play ice time with Pittsburgh, it's a role he has filled in the past and could do so again if called upon.

Samuel Girard
Pittsburgh Penguins
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