Samuel Girard News: Returning against Canucks

Girard (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Vancouver, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Girard will be back in action following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. Despite having generated just one of his 23 points this season with the man advantage, Girard is expected to link up with the No. 2 power-play. Still, there isn't enough offensive upside here to make Girard a viable option in most fantasy contests.