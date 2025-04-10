Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard News: Returning against Canucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Girard (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Vancouver, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Girard will be back in action following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. Despite having generated just one of his 23 points this season with the man advantage, Girard is expected to link up with the No. 2 power-play. Still, there isn't enough offensive upside here to make Girard a viable option in most fantasy contests.

Samuel Girard
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now