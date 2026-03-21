Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard News: Returns to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Girard (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Saturday,

Girard missed five games with the injury. He will play alongside Kris Letang on the second pairing. Girard has three goals and 12 points in 47 games split between Colorado and Pittsburgh this season.

Samuel Girard
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Girard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Girard See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
19 days ago
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
NHL
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
Author Image
Jan Levine
81 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
82 days ago
Category Targets: Riding Hot Streaks Into New Year
NHL
Category Targets: Riding Hot Streaks Into New Year
Author Image
Corey Abbott
82 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
82 days ago