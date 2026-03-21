Samuel Girard News: Returns to lineup
Girard (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Saturday,
Girard missed five games with the injury. He will play alongside Kris Letang on the second pairing. Girard has three goals and 12 points in 47 games split between Colorado and Pittsburgh this season.
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