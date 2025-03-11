Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Girard News: Role shrinking due to slump, trades

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Girard's point drought reached 11 games in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Girard's role has shrunk recently, in part due to his slump but also because of the Avalanche's acquisition of Ryan Lindgren, who has functioned in a top-four spot. This has bumped Girard down to the third pairing -- he's been under 20 minutes of ice time in each of the last two games. Girard should still be able to fend off Keaton Middleton for playing time, but the role reduction hurts his fantasy value. For the season, Girard has 20 points, 77 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 52 hits and a plus-6 rating over 62 appearances.

