Samuel Girard

Samuel Girard News: Scores game-winning OT goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Girard scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Girard couldn't have chosen a better time to score his first goal of the season, as he took advantage of a breakaway to drill home the game-winning goal midway through OT. Girard has been productive of late, notching four points in his last four appearances, and he seems in a good pace to potentially recorded a new career-high mark in points this season.

