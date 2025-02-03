Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Girard headshot

Samuel Girard News: Snaps goal drought in home victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 11:11am

Girard scored an even-strength goal on three shots and went plus-1 Sunday in a 2-0 win over Philadelphia.

Girard joined the rush and converted on a feed from Casey Mittelstadt to open the scoring at 8:33 of the second period. The goal was Girard's first since Nov. 23, a span of 29 games between tallies. The left-shot blueliner has provided three goals, 20 points, 10 PIM, 69 shots on goal, 77 blocked shots, 43 hits and 16 takeaways through 51 appearances this season. While Girard won't fill the scoresheet often, he's capable of chipping in from time to time.

Samuel Girard
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now