Samuel Helenius Injury: Absent from practice

Helenius (undisclosed) is day-to-day and didn't participate in Sunday's practice, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

It's unclear if he will play against St. Louis on Wednesday. Still, Alex Turcotte and Taylor Ward could both be in the lineup regardless of Helenius' availability. The 23-year-old Helenius has registered four goals, eight points, 34 shots on net and 128 hits across 45 appearances this season.