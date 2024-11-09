Samuel Helenius News: Earns helper in NHL debut

Helenius logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Saturday was Helenius' NHL debut, and he didn't look out of place in a bottom-six role. He helped out on Warren Foegele's go-ahead goal in the second period and also won all three of his faceoffs. Helenius took the spot of Tanner Jeannot (suspension) in the lineup Saturday, and the former likely has a chance to audition for a longer stay in the NHL while the latter has two games left to serve on his ban.