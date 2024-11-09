Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Samuel Helenius headshot

Samuel Helenius News: Earns helper in NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Helenius logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Saturday was Helenius' NHL debut, and he didn't look out of place in a bottom-six role. He helped out on Warren Foegele's go-ahead goal in the second period and also won all three of his faceoffs. Helenius took the spot of Tanner Jeannot (suspension) in the lineup Saturday, and the former likely has a chance to audition for a longer stay in the NHL while the latter has two games left to serve on his ban.

Samuel Helenius
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now