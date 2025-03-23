Samuel Helenius News: Finds twine Sunday

Helenius scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Helenius has two points over his last two games after going 10 contests without a point at the NHL level. The 22-year-old's role is unlikely to change -- the Kings' strong forward depth keeps Helenius locked in on the fourth line, but he's at least played well enough to stay in the lineup. He's at five points, 21 shots on net, 113 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 37 appearances, bringing a physical edge to the roster.