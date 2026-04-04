Samuel Helenius News: First goal in 14 games

Helenius scored a goal in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win against the Maple Leafs.

It was Helenius' fifth goal this season, which sets a new career high. It was his first point in nine games and first goal in 14 games (two assists). Helenius is more of a disruptor on the ice than a scorer. He centers the fourth line, and he has five goals, nine points and 133 hits in 47 games this season.