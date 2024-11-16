Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Helenius News: Notches assist Saturday

Published on November 16, 2024

Helenius posted an assist, three hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Helenius has two helpers over his first four NHL outings. The 21-year-old hasn't hesitated to show toughness either, racking up 12 hits, seven PIM and four blocked shots while filling a fourth-line role. Helenius was called up to cover for Tanner Jeannot's three-game suspension, but Jeannot was back Saturday, so it's unclear if Helenius will stick around the NHL much longer. He's done enough to get a longer look.

