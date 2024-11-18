Samuel Helenius News: Recalled from minors

Helenius was called up from AHL Ontario on Monday.

It seems Helenius' demotion to the minors Sunday was a paper transaction with the forward now officially back on the NHL roster. Looking ahead to Wednesday's matchup with the Sabres, it will likely come down to Helenius or Akil Thomas for the last spot on the fourth line. In his four appearances for the Kings, the 21-year-old Helenius has garnered two assists, four shots on goal and 12 hits.