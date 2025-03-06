Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Helenius headshot

Samuel Helenius News: Returned to AHL affiliate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 10:09am

Helenius was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Helenius was recalled Wednesday and saw 6:46 of ice time with one hit versus St. Louis. Overall, the 22-year-old has one goal and two assists with 81 hits over 28 games with the Kings this season. Helenius has two goals, four assists and 38 PIM over 20 AHL appearances this year.

