Samuel Helenius News: Returned to AHL affiliate

Helenius was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Helenius was recalled Wednesday and saw 6:46 of ice time with one hit versus St. Louis. Overall, the 22-year-old has one goal and two assists with 81 hits over 28 games with the Kings this season. Helenius has two goals, four assists and 38 PIM over 20 AHL appearances this year.