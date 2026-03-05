Samuel Helenius headshot

Samuel Helenius News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Helenius scored a goal and added six hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Helenius put the Kings ahead 2-0 in the second period. The 23-year-old forward continues to see limited minutes in a fourth-line role, but he appears to have a good chance to stay in the lineup down the stretch. He snapped a five-game point drought Thursday and is up to four goals, two assists, 23 shots on net, 34 PIM and 88 hits through 33 appearances this season.

Samuel Helenius
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Helenius See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Helenius See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
60 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
158 days ago
2021 NHL Entry Draft: A Comprehensive Preview
NHL
2021 NHL Entry Draft: A Comprehensive Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
July 21, 2021