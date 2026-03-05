Samuel Helenius News: Scores in win
Helenius scored a goal and added six hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.
Helenius put the Kings ahead 2-0 in the second period. The 23-year-old forward continues to see limited minutes in a fourth-line role, but he appears to have a good chance to stay in the lineup down the stretch. He snapped a five-game point drought Thursday and is up to four goals, two assists, 23 shots on net, 34 PIM and 88 hits through 33 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Helenius See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Helenius See More