Samuel Helenius News: Sent down to minors
Helenius was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
Helenius has been a healthy scratch for his last four NHL games, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him heading down to the minors to get some game action. The 22-year-old center could still be brought up ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vancouver -- though he likely will be hard-pressed to break into the lineup even if he is on the roster.
