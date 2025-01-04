Samuel Helenius News: Sits out Saturday

Helenius was scratched for Saturday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Helenius had played in the prior 15 games, averaging 8:14 of ice time in that span while failing to record a point. If the Kings decide they don't need to roster 14 forwards, Helenius could be a player they consider reassigning to AHL Ontario now the team's forward group is fully healthy. The 22-year-old has just two assists and 70 hits through 21 appearances this season.