Samuel Hlavaj News: Can't weather storm against Sweden

Hlavaj made 46 saves in Slovakia's 5-3 loss to Sweden in Olympic round-round action Saturday.

Slovakie got out-shot 51-32 on the day, but Hlavaj came up with a number of big saves to keep his team in the game. The 24-year-old Wild prospect helped propel Slovakia to a 2-1 record in the round robin, allowing six goals on 91 shots in his two starts, but whether the team gets a bye to the quarterfinals or will have to play in the qualification round Tuesday hinges on the result of Finland's final round-robin game against Italy.