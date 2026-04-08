Samuel Hlavaj headshot

Samuel Hlavaj News: Collects AHL shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Hlavaj recorded a 30-save shutout in AHL Iowa's 4-0 win over Texas on Wednesday.

Hlavaj made his 20th AHL appearance of the season and picked up his second shutout. He's had some moments, but his 6-10-4 record, 3.30 GAA and .885 save percentage show he still has some things to work on at Iowa. Hlavaj also had a 3.56 GAA and .908 save percentage across five games for Slovakia at the Olympics, helping his country to a fourth-place finish.

Samuel Hlavaj
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Hlavaj See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Hlavaj See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
45 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
56 days ago
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch
NHL
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
61 days ago