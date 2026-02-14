Samuel Hlavaj headshot

Samuel Hlavaj News: Gets starting nod versus Sweden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Hlavaj will protect the Slovakian cage versus Sweden on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hlavaj was outstanding Wednesday, stopping 39 shots in a 4-1 upset win over Finland. Hlavaj has spent most of the 2025-26 campaign at AHL Iowa, where he is 5-9-4 with a 3.24 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 18 starts. Sweden has their backs against the wall Saturday, and will likely need to defeat Slovakia by two goals to guarantee advancement into the quarter-finals.

Samuel Hlavaj
Minnesota Wild
