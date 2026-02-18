Samuel Hlavaj News: Headed to semifinals
Hlavaj stopped 25 shots in Slovakia's 6-2 win over Germany during the quarterfinals of the Olympic men's hockey tournament Wednesday.
The Wild prospect got plenty of help from his offense, as Slovakia built a 4-0 lead before Hlavaj finally saw a puck get past him late in the second period. The 24-year-old netminder has been as impressive as his team in the tournament, allowing six goals on 116 shots (.948 save percentage) as Slovakia looks to medal for a second straight Olympics after winning bronze at Beijing in 2022, a year when NHL players weren't involved.
